Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover become parents to baby girl

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 15:29 IST
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday.

"It's a girl for them," an aide close to the actor told PTI.

The couple, who got married in 2016, had shared the pregnancy news in August.

Grover, 40 and Basu, 43, have featured together on the 2015 film "Alone". They were recently seen in web series "Dangerous". Basu is best known for her performance in films ''Raaz'', ''Jism'', ''Corporate'', ''Race'' and ''Bachna Ae Haseeno'', while Grover, a popular TV star has acted in shows ''Dill Mil Gayye'' and ''Qubool Hai''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

