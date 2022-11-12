Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover become parents to baby girl

Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday.

"It's a girl for them," an aide close to the actor told PTI.

The couple, who got married in 2016, had shared the pregnancy news in August.

Grover, 40 and Basu, 43, have featured together on the 2015 film "Alone". They were recently seen in web series "Dangerous". Basu is best known for her performance in films ''Raaz'', ''Jism'', ''Corporate'', ''Race'' and ''Bachna Ae Haseeno'', while Grover, a popular TV star has acted in shows ''Dill Mil Gayye'' and ''Qubool Hai''.

