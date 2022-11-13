Left Menu

They're still in this together - High School Musical cast reunites in Paris convention

Sixteen years since High School Musical's release, several cast members had a gathering at the Dream It convention of Paris

Several members of the 2006 Disney original film 'High School Musical' met in Paris recently. According to a report by E! Online, Corbin Bleu, Bart Johnson, Lucas Grabeel and the lead actress of the film, Vanessa Hudgens had a sweet reunion after sixteen years at the 'Dream It' convention in Paris.

They were also joined by the singing voice of Zac Efron from the first film of High School Musical trilogy, 'Drew Seeley'. He posted a picture of them all alongside him, on Instagram with the sweet caption "Like no time has passed. #HSM reunion in Paris". That's not all. The film's director, Kenny Ortega was also present at the event. Taking to his Instagram, he posted a picture of the four actors with the hashtag '#hsmforever'.

It features a gleeful Vanessa hugging her co-star Lucas Grabeel, while Bart Johnson and Corbin Bleu are seen standing nearby. The post sent fans into a frenzy! One fan commented 'once a wildcat always a wildcat so true'.

Another fan said, 'This warms my HEART'. The post also drew comments from actors Kathy Najimy and Kaycee Stroh, who starred as Martha Cox in the film trilogy.

The four actors appeared in all the three High School Musical films, with Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel making guest appearances in the Disney+ original 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'. According to E! Online, earlier this year, Disney+ revealed plans for 'High School Musical 4: The Reunion'. It is to be based on the universe of the aforementioned Disney+ original series. Corbin, Monique, Lucas and Bart have all agreed to be a part of the project, though Vanessa isn't set to return.

Notably, the film's lead actor Zac Efron was not present at the reunion. (ANI)

