Shraddha Kapoor calls herself the CEO of 'Chashmish Club'

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor dropped a picture of herself donning a new pair of glasses. "Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???" Shraddha captioned the post.

13-11-2022
Shraddha Kapoor calls herself the CEO of 'Chashmish Club'
Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, actor Shraddha Kapoor unveiled her "chashmish" avatar. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha dropped a picture of herself donning a new pair of glasses.

"Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???" Shraddha captioned the post. The comments section instantly filled up with lots of love and funny comments which even Shraddha responded to. One user commented, "Sunday ho, aur Shraddha koi cute si selfie daalke hume khush na kare, aisa nahi ho sakta". To which Shraddha commented, "Aur aapke aise pyaare comments se mera din na bane, aisa nahi hosakta". Director Remo D'Souza and Kiara Advani also dropped by the comments section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha recently hogged the limelight with her cameo in Bhediya's Thumkeshwari. This has again raised the excitement of her fans to watch her in 'Stree 2'.However, 'Stree 2' has not been officially announced yet. Shraddha will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to release in March, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

