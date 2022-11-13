Shraddha Kapoor calls herself the CEO of 'Chashmish Club'
Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor dropped a picture of herself donning a new pair of glasses. "Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???" Shraddha captioned the post.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, actor Shraddha Kapoor unveiled her "chashmish" avatar. Taking to Instagram, Shraddha dropped a picture of herself donning a new pair of glasses.
"Aaj se main Chashmish Club ki CEO! Kaun kaun join kar raha hai???" Shraddha captioned the post. The comments section instantly filled up with lots of love and funny comments which even Shraddha responded to. One user commented, "Sunday ho, aur Shraddha koi cute si selfie daalke hume khush na kare, aisa nahi ho sakta". To which Shraddha commented, "Aur aapke aise pyaare comments se mera din na bane, aisa nahi hosakta". Director Remo D'Souza and Kiara Advani also dropped by the comments section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha recently hogged the limelight with her cameo in Bhediya's Thumkeshwari. This has again raised the excitement of her fans to watch her in 'Stree 2'.However, 'Stree 2' has not been officially announced yet. Shraddha will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which is all set to release in March, 2023. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- kar raha hai
- Kiara
- Bhediya
- Advani
- Luv Ranjan's
- Shraddha Kapoor
- Thumkeshwari
- Shraddha
- kare
ALSO READ
Shraddha Kapoor hints 'Stree 2' with cameo in song 'Thumkeshwari' from Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya'
Babri demolition: HC reserves order on maintainability of plea against acquittal of Advani, others
PM Modi, other BJP leaders greet Advani on birthday
BJP leaders greet Advani, party's longest serving president, on birthday
Vice President Dhankhar greets Advani on 95th birthday