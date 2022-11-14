Left Menu

Karthi's Facebook account hacked, 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' star says restoration underway

Actor Karthi on Monday said his Facebook account has been hacked and his team is working with the social media giant to restore it.The 45-year-old actor, known for Tamil hits such as Paruthiveeran, Paiyaa, Naan Mahaan Alla, Siruthai and Kaithi, shared the news in a post on Twitter. Karthi also starred in Tamil spy drama Sardar, directed by P S Mithran.

Actor Karthi on Monday said his Facebook account has been hacked and his team is working with the social media giant to restore it.

The 45-year-old actor, known for Tamil hits such as ''Paruthiveeran'', ''Paiyaa'', ''Naan Mahaan Alla'', ''Siruthai'' and ''Kaithi'', shared the news in a post on Twitter. ''Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with Fb team,'' Karthi wrote.

On the work, the actor most recently starred in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus ''Ponniyin Selvan-I'', alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Karthi also starred in Tamil spy drama ''Sardar'', directed by P S Mithran.

