Revisiting Tokyo Revengers Final Arc (Plus Chapter 278 spoilers)

The Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers will reach its conclusion on Wednesday, November 16 with Chapter 278. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine will publish the final chapter of the manga in its #51 issue.

Tokyo Revengers (Japanese: 東京卍リベンジャーズ[a], Hepburn: Tōkyō Ribenjāzu) is written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. It has been serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine since March 2017, with its chapters collected in 29 tankōbon volumes as of August 2022. The manga has successfully stepped outside Japan & reclaims its high viewership ratings.

Since the manga enters into the final saga, Tokyo Revengers has successfully kept the viewers engaged throughout the final chapters. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 277 features Mikey and Takemichi time leaped and they travel into the future 11 years after the Tokyo Manji Gang disbanded.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278 will be the last chapter that fans will see 11 years after the gang disbanded. The members of the two gangs busy with their career and are successfully creates a peaceful timeline. Mikey is a professional racer. And Draken is his mechanic. Izana runs the company of Kakucho who dies in the fight to save Takemichi. Wakasa and Benkei run a Martial Arts dojo, while Seishu helps Shinichiro at his bike shop.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278 will also feature our hero Takemichi has completed his mission. He is getting married to Hinata. Everyone is present at the wedding. All of them congratulate them and Takemichi says thank you. Terano South is seen present in the ceremony alongside the Haitani brothers, Madarame, Muto, and Mochizuki.

Additionally, according to the Tokyo Revengers chapter 278 spoilers, the author Wakui plans to publish 8 new chapters depicting the stories of Toman's founding members after the main series ends.

Before reading Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278 on Wednesday, let's recollect the entire plot of the final arc. The story immediately picked up from Tenjiku arc. Read below the full summary of the Tokyo Revengers Final arc.

"Takemichi returns to the present to find out that his friends are alive and successful, but Mikey, who has not been in contact with any of his friends for the past 12 years, has established a new gang called Bonten. Takemichi is no longer able to travel to the past through Naoto, but when he saves Mikey from jumping from a building, he suddenly travels 10 years into the past to 2008."

The synopsis continued: "Takemichi is now in high school and learns that since the Tokyo Manji Gang has been disbanded, there is currently a power struggle between Rokuhara Tandai, Brahman, and Mikey's new gang, the Kanto Manji Gang. In hopes of reaching Mikey, Takemichi joins Brahman, led by Senju Kawaragi, and suddenly develops the ability to see into the future. On July 7, 2008, Rokuhara Tandai launches an attack on Takemichi and Senju. Takemichi prevents Senju's death, but Draken is killed while protecting them. As a result, a brawl, known as the Battle of the Three Deities, erupts between all three gangs and ends with Mikey killing South, Rokuhara Tandai's leader. The Kanto Manji Gang wins and absorbs Rokuhara Tandai. Meanwhile, Senju disbands Brahman to stop Mikey from killing Takemichi.

One month later, Takemichi recreates the Tokyo Manji Gang and challenges the Kanto Manji Gang to a fight on September 9. During the fight, Sanzu attempts to drive a train into the battlefield to kill the Tokyo Manji Gang. Though Takemichi can prevent this, Kakucho dies in the process. Taiju returns and stops Sanzu, but Mikey defeats everyone on the battlefield. When Takemichi confronts Mikey, he reveals that he died in the original timeline and Shinichiro had traveled back in time to save him by stealing the ability from a homeless man who he murdered. The curse manifested in the form of violent behavior that led to Shinichiro's death and Takemichi inheriting his ability. In the present, Takemichi allows Mikey to succumb to his violent nature to fight him. Mikey mortally wounds Takemichi, but upon holding his hand, both of them return to 1998 with their memories intact. Eventually, both Mikey and Takemichi work together to avert the previous timelines' tragedies and unite all gangs across Japan for eleven years, thus successfully creating a peaceful timeline."

Readers can follow the Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278 and other chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278 may end on a happy note with Takemichi & Hinata's wedding