Vir Das postpones his November gigs: Got a huge acting opportunity

Comedian Vir Das on Monday said his upcoming shows have been postponed as he has received a huge acting opportunity.In a statement, posted on Twitter, Das said he has pushed his November gigs and will share the new dates soon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:27 IST
In a statement, posted on Twitter, Das said he has pushed his November gigs and will share the new dates soon. ''This is a bittersweet one. I announced four days ago...I'd been auditioning for a thing for months and I've gotten a huge acting opportunity. Everyone in this beast gathers for some prep in Nov. I'm gonna have to push November gigs,'' the 43-year-old comedian wrote.

Das, who has featured in movies such as ''Badmaash Company'', ''Delhi Belly'' and ''Go Goa Gone'', said his acting project will be announced soon.

''Announcement comes soon & I think you'll understand why. I'll see you on the new live dates, and you'll see me on screen like you've never seen me before.....with some folks you've seen before?'' he concluded his statement.

Das was recently in the news after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

