My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8will show Class A & Class B working together against Gigantomachia

My Hero Academia Season 6 started airing on October 1, 2022. Episode 8 is the upcoming episode of the anime series. Heroes are busy fighting villains. Yaoyorozu takes charge, issuing orders to her classmates as they prepare to stop the second strongest enemy, Gigantomachia. The situation gets worse, My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 will feature Class A and Class B working together to stop Gigantomachia.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 spoilers

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 preview

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 is titled "League of Villains vs. U.A. Students" which will premiere on Saturday without any break. The preview for the forthcoming episode has been released.

The enemy breaks the defense line which was set up by the heroes. The students of U.A. High stepped up and declared a fight against Gigantomachia. The preview of MHA Season 6 Episode 8 features Class A and Class B working as a team against Gigantomachia. To stop the enemy a large-scale operation is set into motion.

The preview also shows a glimpse of Shigaraki lying on the floor. Check out the preview of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 below, including the release date.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 7 recap

All Might is nervous watching a news helicopter reports on the devastating destruction of Jaku City. Shigaraki professionally deals with Endeavor and Ryukyu's attacks, while the Heroes attempt to assist the newly awakened "Near High-End Nomu." While Shigaraki notices Nomu is strong a High-End but lacks intellect, he tries to use this opportunity to kill Eraser Head. Meanwhile, Deku arrives and tackles him, and declares he and Bakugo intend to save their teacher.

After Endeavor returns to the battle, Shigaraki allows them to join the fight. Shigaraki decides to capture Deku and escape, but in the process, he ends up calling him his "little brother" which surprises the two. He realizes that the will of his master persists within the Quirk, rejecting it and declaring his desire to be better than All For One.

The Heroes proceed to overpower Shigaraki with their coordinated attacks. In the meantime, Gigantomachia carries the League of Villains members on his back and attempts to reach Shigaraki. He plans to use the members for a purpose. Mt. Lady can barely hold Gigantomachia off, slowing him down while being pushed backward.

Midnight attempts to use her Quirk to send the villain back to sleep but is dissatisfied by the attacks of Dabi and Mr. Compress. They injured her. She calls Yaoyorozu to create anesthetics that could put the beast unconscious.

The Heroes are busy fighting against villains. The U.A. students remain to join the fight. Yaoyorozu takes charge, issuing orders to her classmates as they prepare to intercept Gigantomachia.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 8 is set to be released on November 2022, at 17:30 hrs. the anime series will be airing on Local Japanese Networks. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

