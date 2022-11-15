Left Menu

Wedding Anniversary: Ranveer Singh pays surprise visit to Deepika Padukone at work, presents her with flowers, chocolates

As Deepika was unable to celebrate their marriage anniversary on Monday due to professional commitments, Ranveer surprised his wife by visiting her office and presenting the 'Cocktail' star with flowers and chocolates.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:45 IST
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently marked 4 years of his marriage with Deepika Padukone, gave major couple goals to fans by giving a surprise to his wife on their anniversary. As Deepika was unable to celebrate their marriage anniversary on Monday due to professional commitments, Ranveer surprised his wife by visiting her office and presenting the 'Cocktail' star with flowers and chocolates.

Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of his visit. In it, Deepika was seen working with her team inside the office. "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen," read the text accompanying the image.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

