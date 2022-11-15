Bridgerton: Simone Ashley describes Season 3 as “Polin, love and new beginnings”

Netflix's popular historical romance show Bridgerton is based on the best-selling book series by Julia Quinn. The show's record-setting second season surpassed season one's viewership and became the most-watched English-language television series on Netflix at the time with 656.16 million hours in its first 28 days of release. By April 2021, the series was renewed for a third and fourth season.

Season 1 surprised fans with intense erotic scenes and Bridgerton Season 2 followed the same pattern. The first two seasons followed the first two novels. Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgertons Phoebe Dynevor's love story with Simon Rege-Page Jean from the book The Duke and I, while the second revolved around Anthony Bridgertons Jonathon Bailey's romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) from the next book in the series, The Viscount and I.

Rumors had it that the third season will follow the third Quinn's book, An Offer from a Gentleman, which contains the love life of Benedict Bridgerton. But the official Twitter account revealed a note by Lady Whitsledown that Bridgerton Season 3 will follow "none other than the budding relationship between Mr. Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and one Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)." Read the full post below.

Miss Penelope Featherington cannot remain a wallflower forever, as all plants thrive best in the sunlight. pic.twitter.com/ZcszXnbkmg — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) May 16, 2022

Recently, Simone Ashley (plays Kate Sharma) exclusively told E! News at the TIME 100 Next gala, that Bridgerton Season 3 is "super steamy," adding that it's "condensation central." She also mentioned the season could be called "Polin, love and new beginnings."

The third season of Bridgerton is moving away from her character Kate Sharma's relationship with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), instead focusing on the love story between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. While talking about the script she said, "I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts. When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."

The filming for Bridgerton 3 began in July 2022. The release date is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the Netflix series. Stay tuned!

