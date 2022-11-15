The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 releasing soon! Read the last-minute updates

The Sex Lives of College Girls is returning for Season 2 on November 17, 2022, on HBO Max.

All the Essex College goers are returning to solve the leftover loose ends soon. The second season is executive-produced by creator Justin Noble along with Mindy Kaling.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows the lives of four 18-year-old freshmen roommates at the fictional Essex College in Vermont, covering their sexually active lifestyle as they deal with the struggles and hardships of college. The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 will continue where the series left.

Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) and her roommates Leighton (Reneé Rapp), Bela (Amrit Kaur) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are returning to the second season of the show. Leighton's older brother and Kimberly's love interest, Nico (Gavin Leatherwood) is also returning to the show.

Additionally, the series regular Midori Francis (Alicia, Leighton's love interest), Chris Meyer (Canaan, Kimberly's coworker), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Lila, Kimberly's coworker are expected to return for season 2. The stars are joined by, Mitchell Slaggert as a series regular for the second season and Charlie Hall in an undisclosed role.

"The other thing I would say about these characters, in this first season, is that there's obviously so much fun stuff that happens to them, but they are really a lot of trials that they have to go through, each of them. We wanted them to go through serious shit and traumatizing shit, and seeing how they deal with it." Kaling told Collider about the main four characters.

He added, "By putting those characters through the ringer like that, it helped us have them depend on each other a little bit more. They really don't want to. They're randomly assigned roommates, and some of them say, "I don't wanna be living with you." Life can be really hard on campuses for young women and we wanted to show all of that, and not just the fun, sexy part, but the parts that were a little uglier, to be honest."

In an interview with EW, Noble also explained the characters that will be seen. "Kimberly "is going to be dealing with that quite a bit, figuring out how to fix her problem. That is quite a lot of money that a student has to find to be able to stay at a school that was her dream. So that is going to be taking up a whole lot of her mental capacity," said Nobel.

The first season ends by showing a grown-up relationship between Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Canaan [Christopher Meyer]. The new season will pick up with "their relationship where it was." Noble said, "And then a lot of her journey through season 2 will kind of be figuring out what happens when soccer season's off."

Noble also explained the characters that will be seen in the second season of the comedy series. The second season will be "continuing a lot of Leighton's journey in coming out," said Noble.

The plot for The Sex Lives of College Girls S2 is yet to unwrap. Many things are happening around Essex College. The new season may follow how Kimberly continues at Essex after her scholarship was canceled, and how Leighton is pursuing dating life after his break up with Alicia. Whitney told her mom about her affairs with coach Dalton.

Season 2 will feature how Whitney's soccer career is tailing after the relationship with the couch. And lastly, Bela quits the Catullan. She and the other female writers are starting their own comedy club.

Bela is ready to enter into a relationship which will be also highlighted in The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. "We could see Bela going through this season, kind of figuring out, where is she at? Is she ready to date for the first time in her life probably?" said the co-creator.

HBO will stream all the episodes of The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 on Thursday.

Also Read: Is The Magicians Season 6 launching on a new platform after Syfy canceled the show?