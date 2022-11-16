Left Menu

'Hunters' to end with second season at Amazon

Amazons conspiracy thriller series Hunters, fronted by Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, will return for its second and final season on January 13.The David Weil-created show premiered on the platform in February 2020 and was renewed for another run in August of that year. Nelson McCormick executive produces along with Sonar Entertainments David Ellender.

The David Weil-created show premiered on the platform in February 2020 and was renewed for another run in August of that year. No mention was made at the time of the series ending with the new season, reported website Entertainment Weekly.

According to the official description, the show ''follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they're known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.'' Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin were also part of the first season ensemble cast.

The second season has two new additions in Udo Kier, who will play Adolf Hitler, and Jennifer Jason Leigh set to essay a Nazi hunter named Chava Apfelbaum.

Weil also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nikko Toscano also executive produces along with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld under their Monkeypaw Productions banner. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer. Nelson McCormick executive produces along with Sonar Entertainment's David Ellender. Amazon Studios produces along with Monkeypaw and Sonar.

