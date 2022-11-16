Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 release date, time & plotlines

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a popular monthly shonen series created by Masashi Kishimoto and artist Mikio Ikemoto. It has crossed more than 70 chapters and currently focusing on Chapter 75. The manga follows a monthly schedule, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 will be released on November 20, 2022, at 12 am (JST.)

Chapter 74 starts with a new face of Team 7. They are on a mission that involves maintaining constant surveillance of Eida after she arrives in Konoha. Eida is related to The Otsutsuki clan community. Otsutsuki clan thinks Boruto and Kawaki are the ideal persons to take care of Eida. Shikamaru is promoted as the housemate of Eida and Daemon.

According to the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 spoilers by an Indonesian site, Boruto manga chapter 75 may show Mitsuki's feelings for Boruto. It's really surprising that if an abnormal relationship grows in Team 7 Sarada already knows Mitsuki's feelings for Boruto which will make Team 7's atmosphere awkward. Shikamaru wants Eida to be friends with Boruto and Kawaki so that they can defeat Code.

The raw scans for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 75 will be out soon. The translated version of the chapter will release on the same day as the official issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Pacific Time – 8 AM

Eastern Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

European Time – 5 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM

Follow Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites to read the manga chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

