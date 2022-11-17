My Hero Academia Chapter 373 summary, release date & time

My Hero Academia chapter (Boku no Hero Academia) 373 will release on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. The new chapter will clear one of the major cliffhangers. Fans are waiting to see Present Mic and Spinner having a common friend. Readers are surprised to see the heroes and the villains calling out kurogiri's name at the same time.

The Spoilers for MHA Chapter 373 are out that will continue about Spinner and Present Mic's Kurogiri/Shirakumo rivalry.

MY Hero Academia Chapter 273 is most likely to feature Kurogiri/Shirakumo recalling their previous lives. Fans can see every detail of Shirakumo and how he turned into Kurogiri by All For One.

Mic remembers that Shirakumo that Aizawa has lost an eye and a leg, so he can't forget the memories of the three of them in high school. He tells his old friend that if he is no longer Shirakumo, the best thing he can do is vanish and be remembered fondly.

He starts to say what he should do if he is Shirakumo. but he stops when Spinner stands up and shoves one of Shigaraki's hands in Kurogiri's face. This causes Kurogiri to reawaken, with Shirakumo-like features on his face. My Hero Academia Chapter 373, concludes with Kurogiri stating that he is "the one who protects Tomura Shigaraki," seemingly confirming Kurogiri's return.

BNHA Chapter 373 will come with more of Shoji, Koda and Spinner's backstories. My Hero Academia Chapter 373 will release on November 20, 2022. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Standard Time – 8 am (November 20)

Central Standard Time– 10 am (November 20)

Eastern Standard Time– 11 am (November 20)

British Summer Time – 4 pm (November 20)

Central European Summer Time – 5 pm (November 20)

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 pm (November 20)

Philippine Time – 11 pm (November 20)

Australian Central Daylight Time – 00:30 am (November 21)

Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Source: Sportskeeda