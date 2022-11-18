Left Menu

"A privilege directing this powerhouse," says Hansal Mehta on working with Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta, on Thursday, shared his experience of working with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in his upcoming project.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 09:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 09:05 IST
"A privilege directing this powerhouse," says Hansal Mehta on working with Kareena Kapoor
Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood director Hansal Mehta has shared his experience of working with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in his upcoming project. Taking to Instagram, Hansal shared the post which he captioned, "She is such a delight to work with. A privilege directing this powerhouse. Had as much fun and joy doing some very difficult scenes with her as I've had with Rajkummar, Manoj or Pratik... This one has been special @kareenakapoorkhan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClEfurnDl_Q/ In both of the monochrome pictures, Hansal could be seen in conversation with the 'Tashan' actor and the crew members.

Kareena also took to her Instagram account and wrote, "A director's actor...always Easy,sharp,instinctive and cool...been an absolute pleasure...@hansalmehta This one is special guys. Mumbai see you soon..." The 'Tashan' actor began the shooting of the film in October this year in London.

Reportedly, the film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. Helmed by Hansal Mehta the film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. On working with Kareena, Ektaa earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she's finally joined the bandwagon now! I've always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It's been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I'm so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here's to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!" Talking about other work, she has also wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022