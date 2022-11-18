Left Menu

Jason Momoa starrer series 'Chief Of War' adds more to star cast, deets inside

'Chief of War' makers have rounded out the ensemble cast of the upcoming series starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 22:43 IST

Image Credit: ANI
According to Deadline, in the drama produced by Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment, Te Ao o Hinepehinga (Breakwater), newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods (NCIS: Hawai'i), Siua Ikale'o (NCIS: Hawai'i), Brandon Finn (Three Women), James Udom (The Sandman), Mainei Kinimaka (See), and Te Kohe Tuhaka (The Convert) are set as series regulars They join previously mentioned series regulars Temuera Morrison and Luciane Buchanan in addition to Momoa.

The nine-episode Chief of War, which was co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, follows the epic and first-ever account of the unification and colonisation of Hawaii from an indigenous perspective. The wife of Ka'iana, Kupuohi, is portrayed by Hinepehinga (Momoa). Makua is Kamehameha, the promised monarch who will bring the feuding Hawaiian kingdoms together. Goods portray Moku, Kamehameha of Hawai'i's chief advisor and the father of Ka'ahumanu (Buchanan). The youngest brother of Ka'iana (Momoa), Nahi, is portrayed by Ikale'o. Prince Kpule, the son of King Kahekili, is played by Finn (Morrison). Tony, an escaped slave who becomes friends with Ka'iana and settles in Hawaii, is known as Udom. Heke is portrayed by Kinimaka as being younger than Kupuohi. Tuhaka portrays Namake, a skilled warrior and one of Ka'iana's younger brothers.

As per a report by Deadline, Chernin Entertainment and Fifth Season, formerly Endeavor Content, are the producers of 'Chief of War'. Momoa, Francis Lawrence, Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Doug Jung, who also serves as the showrunner, are the executive producers of the series. The first two episodes will be directed by Justin Chon, who will also serve as executive producer alongside Molly Allen, Brian Mendoza, and Anders Engstrom. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

