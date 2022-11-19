Left Menu

'Percy Jackson': Fantasy drama series adds Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson to cast

The fantasy drama series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' has added Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson in guest star roles at Disney Plus.

19-11-2022
Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The fantasy drama series 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' has added Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundson in guest star roles at Disney Plus. According to Variety, the two will participate in the series alongside Walker Scobell as Percy, Aryan Simhadri as Grover, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and more current cast members including Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda are also included.

As per a report by Variety, Duplass will play Hades, the god of the Underworld. Per the official character description, "Hades feels like an outcast from his family and a misunderstood genius. He holds a grudge for past wrongs and plays his cards close to the chest." Omundson will play Hephaestus, the god of blacksmiths. "Hephaestus became disabled when he was thrown off Mount Olympus as a babe," his character description states. "Despite that, his strength is legendary, and his capacity for kindness and mercy sets him apart from his brothers and sisters in the dog-eat-dog world of the gods." According to Variety, based on the Rick Riordan book series of the same name, "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" follows the titular 12-year-old demi-god (Scobell) as he is "just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt," the logline states. "With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus."

The Disney Branded Television series is currently being made in Vancouver. Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot's script, and James Bobin directed it. Along with Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engstrom, Jet Wilkinson, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg of the Gotham Group, Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are in charge of the show and serve as executive producers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

