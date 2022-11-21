Katrina Kaif reacts to 'Govinda Naam Mera' trailer, says "looks too fun"

Makers of the upcoming quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on Sunday unveiled the official trailer. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and is all set to stream from December 16, 2022, only on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the trailer of her hubby Vicky's next film and captioned it, "Looks too fun." In the almost two-and-a-half minute-long trailer of the film, Vicky's character is torn between a woman who wants to marry him (Kiara), his abusive wife (Bhumi), and his unhappy mother. However, all is well until Vicky and Kiara's characters end up becoming suspects in a murder.

'Govinda Naam Mera' marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which drew a positive response from the audience. This film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed 'Sardar Udham'.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) Sam Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in a thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)

