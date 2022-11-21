Left Menu

Katrina Kaif reacts to 'Govinda Naam Mera' trailer, says "looks too fun"

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday reacted to the quirky thriller trailer of her husband Vicky Kaushal's next film 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 08:05 IST
Katrina Kaif reacts to 'Govinda Naam Mera' trailer, says "looks too fun"
Katrina Kaif, Govinda Naam mera poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Makers of the upcoming quirky thriller film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on Sunday unveiled the official trailer. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and is all set to stream from December 16, 2022, only on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared the trailer of her hubby Vicky's next film and captioned it, "Looks too fun." In the almost two-and-a-half minute-long trailer of the film, Vicky's character is torn between a woman who wants to marry him (Kiara), his abusive wife (Bhumi), and his unhappy mother. However, all is well until Vicky and Kiara's characters end up becoming suspects in a murder.

'Govinda Naam Mera' marks Vicky's second film under the Dharma Productions banner after the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship', which drew a positive response from the audience. This film will be Vicky's second digital release after his much-acclaimed 'Sardar Udham'.

Meanwhile, Vicky will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari's film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's next biopic 'Sam Bahadur' on late former Army chief, Field Marshal (retd) Sam Manekshaw, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in a thriller film 'Merry Christmas' alongside Vijay Sethupathi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022