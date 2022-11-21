Left Menu

Chiranjeevi's rich work, wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated superstar Chiranjeevi on getting the Indian Film Personality of the Year award, saying his diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations.The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India on Sunday honoured Chiranjeevi with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award.Modi said in a tweet, Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable.

21-11-2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated superstar Chiranjeevi on getting the Indian Film Personality of the Year award, saying his diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations.

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India on Sunday honoured Chiranjeevi with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award.

Modi said in a tweet, ''Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa.'' In his career spanning more than four decades, Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 feature films mostly in Telugu as well as some in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada.

