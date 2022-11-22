Vinland Saga Season 2 release date, time, streaming channel & everything we know so far

MAPPA Studio is releasing Vinland Saga Season 2 on January 2023. Since the historical manga Vinland Saga dropped the finale of its first season on December 2019, fans are eagerly waiting to see more of Thorfinn's life.

The story is roughly based on actual historical events of the time, though it takes many liberties regarding its characters and events. Vinland Saga has released 24 episodes up to its 54 chapters. Here's the Synopsis of the Vinland Saga.

"Vinland Saga is initially set mostly in 1013 AD England, which has been mostly conquered by the Danish King Sweyn Forkbeard. As King Sweyn nears death, his sons, Prince Harald and Prince Canute, are arguing over his succession. The story draws elements from historical accounts of the period such as The Flateyjarbók, The Saga of the Greenlanders and The Saga of Eric the Red."

The trailer for Vinland Saga Season 2 features a flashback to Thorfinn's time while he works under Askeladd. The trailer starts with Askeladd's voice telling Thorfinn to stand up.

The trailer of Vinland Saga Season 2 shows a flashback of the first season. Thorfinn remembers that he was a warrior against the soldiers who came to the village tortured them severely. They are like wild beasts, wearing human masks and brutally killing the villagers and children.

He whispers, "I can't remember how many people… I've been in the battlefield, ever since I was five or six. I was a warrior."

"A long time ago soldiers came twice to the village I lived in. Those guys…the animals…in human flesh!"

The first season concluded showing Leif Erikson just about to convince the badly beaten Thorfinn to sail away with him, but the youth returns to the Imperial Council. The war between England and the Danes grows worse with each passing year. Canute takes charge and claims the rule of England and the Viking army. Thorfinn is dragged away, and as he drops his knife in the chaos, his erstwhile journey flashes in the blade's reflection. The episode ends with shots of several previously unseen characters in various locations.

Vinland Saga season 2 will adapt the Farm Arc or Ketil's Farm Arc of the manga. Ketil is a rich farmer who treats his slaves well. He works on Ketil's farm. Olmar and Thorgil are the sons of Ketil. Snake will help Thorfinn to let go of his dark past and is encouraged by dreams of his father Thors. He was the old friend of Thorfinn's father.

The first season of the anime was produced by WIT Studio. The Second season is shifted from WIT to MAPPA. Shūhei Yabuta and Takahiko Abiru will return as the director and character designer, respectively. Most of the cast from the second season of the anime is likely to return in the Vinland Saga Season 2. This includes Yûto Uemura (as Thorfinn), Kenshô Ono (as Canute), and Akio Ôtsuka (as Thorkell).

Vinland Saga Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2023 on Tokyo MX (at 12:30 am), BS11 (at 12:30 am) Gifu Broadcasting (at 12:30 am), and AT-X (at 8:00 pm). The worldwide audience can access Vinland Saga Season 2 on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Crunchyroll, but the broadcasting date is yet to be announced.

