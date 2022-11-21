River Where the Moon Rises Season 2: Is it finally happening?

Based on the 2010 novel Princess Pyeonggang by Choi Sagyu, the K-drama "River Where the Moon Rises" was nominated for and won several awards, including the 2021 International Emmy Awards, 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and more for different categories from best drama to acting. The series is available on Viu with multi-language subtitles.

After several snags in the show, the drama has successfully held up its positions praised and acclaimed critically. Is there a possibility of River Where the Moon Rises Season 2 in the future? Here's everything latest about the development.

K-drama River Where the Moon Rises aired on KBS2 and KST from February 15 to April 20, 2021, with multiple language subtitles. The series retells the love story between Princess Pyeonggang and On Dal, characters from a classic Goguryeo folktale.

Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So-hyun) was born as a princess but raised as an assassin. Despite knowing the truth of her origins, she fights to win back her country and the rightful throne from the corruption that has taken over.

A peace-loving man, On Dal (Na In-woo), is the exact opposite of the warrior princess. But as the two fall for each other, On Dal finds himself forsaking his principles to keep her safe. An endeavor that proves increasingly difficult, as players from all sides converge in a lethal battle for the throne.

While the series was simulcasting on KBS2, a controversy occurred in the middle of the show and it stopped airing after six episodes. The rest two episodes were delayed for Ji Soo's bullying scandal, leading to the actor's removal from the show. Ji Soo has admitted the charges against him and wrote an apology letter to his fans. Following that, Ji Soo was removed from River Where the Moon Rises and the shooting stopped. Ji Soo was replaced by 'Mr. Queen' star Na In Woo. And finally, River Where the Moon Rises has dropped its finale on April 20, 2021, in 190 countries worldwide. No wonder fans are curious about River Where the Moon Rises Season 2.

The series ended with cliffhangers and there could be a lot to say in the story. But the creators are still silent on it. They never discussed their thoughts on River Where the Moon Rises Season 2.

Currently, there are no updates on the k-drama. We will keep an eye on it and give you updates. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Does Song Joong Ki's recent antihero performances pave way for Vincenzo S2's renewal?