Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:35 IST
Is Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 releasing in 2023? Know in detail!
Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is yet to get a premiere date but it may get a late release date as Season 2 was delayed from Fall 2021 to Spring 2022. Image Credit: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 / Wikipedia
  • Japan

A third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero was confirmed during a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. After that, a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022 shared a new, key visual of the Shield Hero Season 3 which makes the anime more anticipated. The anime has also got its first poster and the title, "Heroes and their regrets."

Crunchyroll describes The Rising of the Shield Hero anime as follows:

"Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free. Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!"

The highly anticipated second season was launched during the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and thankfully it was previously announced that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is under production.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is yet to get a premiere date but it may get a late release date as Season 2 was delayed from Fall 2021 to Spring 2022. So Season 3's premiere date might be pushed back. However, we are hopeful of it arriving in 2023.

However, it is confirmed that the upcoming outing will be streamed on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The Japanese dark fantasy Isekai light novel series is written by Aneko Yusagi and illustrated by Seira Minami. Hitoshi Haga, who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, is returning as the director for Shield Hero Season 3. Takao Abo and Masato Jinbo were the directors of Season 1 and Season 2, respectively.

We will keep updating you on The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 as soon as we see any development on the project. Keep an eye on Devdiscourse for more news on Japanese anime series and movies!

