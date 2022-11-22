Arifureta Season 3: Will Hajime find a way to return home?

After the release of two successful seasons of the Japanese anime 'Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest,' a third season has been announced.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest is a TV anime adaptation based on the light novel series written by Ryo Shirakome and Takaya-ki. Season 3 has been announced at a screening of the Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest OAV held at Shinjuku Piccadilly Cinema in Tokyo on September 10, 2022. A new key visual and preview video (below) has been revealed for the series.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest (originally called 'Arifureta Shokugyō de Sekai Saikyō') is a Japanese web novel series published in print from June 2015 to September 2022. A prequel to the light novel was published in 2017.

Asread and White Fox aired the first season from July to October 2019. Asread along with Studio Mother produced the second season which was aired from January to March 2022. Fans can expect Arifureta Season 3 to release sometime in mid-2023.

As of now the production for Arifureta Season 3 is yet to start. The latest release video of the anime had clips from the past life of Hajime Nagumo. It features the darkness that covered Hajime in the past.

Seven Seas describe the story of the series as follows:

"When a classroom of students is transported to another world to act as its saviors, Hajime Nagumo finds himself the weakest link. As his friends and classmates are granted strong classes and impressive abilities due to their existing skills, he is given the weak title of Synergist. When a dungeon quest leaves him separated from his group, Hajime must discover his own talents or be left to rot in this world forever."

The 12th episode of Arifureta Season 2 concluded with Hajime and others managing to implant Kaori's soul in Noit's body so that she can increase her combat abilities. But her original body is preserved in Japan. Meanwhile, Ehit's true intention is revealed to everyone, Kouki wants that everybody should fight to save the world.

But Hajime insists that they should focus on returning to their own world instead. Ultimately they split into two groups, one with Hajime heading to the Labyrinth while the other escorts Liliana to meet the emperor.

Arifureta Season 3 is likely to pick the story from the end of the second season. We will keep an eye on Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 and track its development and update you accordingly.

