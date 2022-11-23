Left Menu

'Mission Mangal' actor Vikram Gokhale's health critical

Actor Vikram Gokhale, who was last seen in 'Nikamma', has been in a hospital in Pune for some time now and as per the latest reports, his condition continues to remain critical.

ANI | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:32 IST
Vikram Gokhale (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has been in a hospital in Pune for some time now and as per the latest reports, his condition continues to remain critical. ANI confirmed his health condition and as per the latest report, it is critical.

There are no details concerning his illness, and neither the family nor the hospital has released any statement yet. The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999.

In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati'. With the Marathi film 'Aaghaat', he also made his directorial debut. Other notable work of the actor includes 'Mission Mangal', 'Hichki', 'Aiyaari', 'Bang Bang!', 'De Dana Dan', and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

He was last seen in 'Nikamma' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

