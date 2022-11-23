Actor Vikram Gokhale admitted to ICU, critical
Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 1999 starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film Godavari is currently running in theatres.
Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here after his health deteriorated, sources close to his family said on Wednesday evening.
His condition was critical, they said.
The 82-year-old actor is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the last few days.
