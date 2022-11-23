Left Menu

Actor Vikram Gokhale admitted to ICU, critical

Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 1999 starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film Godavari is currently running in theatres.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 22:36 IST
Actor Vikram Gokhale admitted to ICU, critical
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here after his health deteriorated, sources close to his family said on Wednesday evening.

His condition was critical, they said.

The 82-year-old actor is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the last few days.

Hospital officials refused to make any statement about his condition. Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Agneepath'' and ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'' (1999) starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film 'Godavari' is currently running in theatres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022