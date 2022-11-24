The Dragon Prince Season 4’s time jump makes its different from previous seasons

Season 4 of The Dragon Prince undoubtedly differentiated itself from the previous three seasons. The latest season also marked improvement in comparison to the three instalments. The entire approach of fourth season was quite refreshing.

Albeit many fans have loved the new reels presented in The Dragon Prince Season 4, some were unhappy as their expectations in comparison to the previous seasons were not met. Many fans were taken aback as the show skipped two years between seasons 3 and 4.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 premiered on November 3 this year following a three-year hiatus. Now fans are looking forward to the making of The Dragon Prince Season 5. The good news is that the show has been renewed for three additional seasons. Each season will be comprised of nine episodes. A video game set in the same world as the series is in development.

The fourth season slowly reintroduced the characters with new developments. As said, although many fans didn't like, still we will say the two years of behind-the-screen growth of the characters and then their appearance portrayed the show quite different in comparison to the previous instalments.

The relationship between Xadia and the humans realms in Dragon Prince Season 4 have generally improved, but resentments and doubts still linger. Rayla returns from her fruitless search for Viren and her parents, but just when things seem to improve, Aaravos sets his release in motion using Viren and Claudia as his pawns. The Dragon Queen reveals that, when Aaravos was imprisoned, the keys to his prison were divided among the Archdragons, such as Avizandum's mirror (which had been stolen along with Zym's egg by Viren). Ezran, Callum, Rayla and Soren go on a quest to find the missing clues, seeking the first from Rex Igneous, the Archdragon of the Earth.

Many avid viewers of Dragon Prince have also complained about the fart jokes in the latest Season 4, but they should understand that the series is getting more dark and the humor of the first three seasons stand out more. This season was intended to intensify pains for The Dragon Prince. This season also offered growth that the show highly needed to survive.

The creators are now silent on the development of The Dragon Prince Season 5. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Netflix's animated series.

Also Read: Avatar 2 requires to make a mammoth amount to break even, says James Cameron