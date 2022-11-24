Avatar 2 requires to make a mammoth amount to break even, says James Cameron

We are just a few days behind the blockbuster release of Avatar 2 or we can say the wait for James Cameron's miraculous sci-fi movie for over a decade is on the threshold to diminish forever. There is a plenty of expectations from Avatar 2 titled Avatar: The Way of Water from both creators and fans. The movie is back by massive investments. How expensive is Avatar 2?

In some previous reports, we had seen the budget behind the Avatar 2 production stood $250 million. Later the amount was declared $400 million. The mammoth figure makes the Titanic director James Cameron one of the most expensive movies ever made. The imminent sci-fi Avatar: The Way of Water has already garnered a great deal of attention globally due to many reasons, one of those is the presentation of scintillating adventurous teasers and images from time to time. Now the biggest requirement for Avatar 2 is to accumulate over $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment.

In a recent conversation with GQ magazine, Avatar 2's director, James Cameron expressed saying "it is the worst business case in movie history." The 68-year old Hollywood director said that the biggie requires more than $2 billion at the global box office to earn any profits.

Apart from this, James Cameron further opined related to the success of Avatar 2 titled Avatar: The Way of Water, "the film has to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That's your break even."

Here's the synopsis of Avatar 2 officially titled Avatar: The Way of Water stated by 20th Century Studios – Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Avatar 2's runtime was revealed to be 190 minutes (3 hours and 10 minutes) in October 2022. James Cameron said to Empire, "I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours... I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it's okay to get up and go pee."

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Now You See Me 3 is officially moving forward with Venom director Ruben Fleischer