Iconic works by Renoir, Picasso to go under hammer at AstaGuru's online auction

Artworks by iconic global artists, including Pierre Auguste-Renoir, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Fernand Léger and Salvador Dali, will go under the hammer at India's ''first exclusive international auction'', starting November 28.

Organised by online auction house AstaGuru, the two-day auction, showcasing a medley of works by revered artists, will present experimentative artworks by leading contemporary artists as well, including the likes of Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Yayoi Kusama, Robert Indiana and Marc Sijan.

Leading the auction line-up is a beautiful work by French impressionist master Pierre Auguste–Renoir, who created an extraordinary artistic legacy with his fascinating canvases bearing sublime female nudes.

Titled ''Baigneuse Assise'' or the ''Seated Bather'', the 1915 work was once in the collection of seminal novelist Somerset Maugham. It was also featured on the cover of his book ''Purely For My Pleasure'' (1962). It will be offered at an estimate of Rs 4.34 – 5.53 crore.

''We are extremely happy to curate a collection which brings together works of several historic and big names from the history of modern and contemporary art and does complete justice to the auction titled 'International Iconic'...We are certain that the auction is highly anticipated and will definitely witness enthusiastic bidding,'' said Siddanth Shetty, vice- president, business strategy and operations, AstaGuru.

Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali's limited series of 78 custom decks of tarot cards known as Dali's 'Universal Tarot' will also be showcased at the auction. The work, first commissioned to him by a Hollywood producer Albert Broccoli, was meant to be used as a prop in the James Bond film Live and Let Die.

Each of the cards are estimated at Rs 19.75-27.65 Lakh.

Other highlights of the auction are works by Pablo Picasso, widely celebrated as one of the foremost figures of modern art. His 1969 work, executed with coloured wax crayon on paper, will be offered at an estimate of Rs 2.37-3.95 crore.

French master visual artist Henri Matisse's 1940 work 'Femme et Bouquets' (estimated at 1.97-2.76 crore) and Russian-French artist Marc Chagall 'Violoniste Au Village Enneigé' (estimated at Rs 3–3.79 crore) are also up for grabs in the auction.

Featuring flowers, fruits, objects, musical instruments, and scenes of everyday moments, the still life works by Colombian artist Fernando Botero paying homage to the Dutch masters of the 16th and 17th centuries are part of the auction as well.

A still work by the artist will be offered at an estimate of Rs 1.18-1.58 crore. English artist Damien Hirst's 'Beautiful Hours Spin Painting IX' (estimated at Rs 2.37-3.95 crore), first unveiled as the cover for the album 'See the Light' by British rock band 'The Hours', and famous 'Love Sculptures' by American artist Robert Indiana are also among the highlights in the auction.

''First executed as a painting in 1965 and being displayed at a solo exhibition at the Stable Gallery, it became a career-defining piece for Indiana. It will be offered with an estimate of Rs 3.16-4.74 crore,'' said the online auction house in a statement.

Making it to the auction is also a unique work by iconic artist Andy Warhol. The presented work, marking a departure from the artist's popular body of work focusing on the culture of consumerism, was created in 1983 and gifted to his friend Christopher Mako.

It is offered at an estimate of Rs 1.10-1.89 crore.

