Riteish Deshmukh, Salman Khan unveils 'Ved' official teaser

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan, on Thursday, unveiled the teaser of the action Marathi film 'Ved'. Taking to Instagram, Riteish Deshmukh shared the teaser which he captioned, "Madness from my heart to yours - presenting 'VED' - my first directorial Marathi film.#ved30dec."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClVkoxqKsKh/ 'Ved' marks the directorial debut of the 'Masti' actor and is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

In July, this year, the 'Grand Masti' actor announced the wrap of his film along with the news that actor Salman Khan will be seen in a guest appearance role in his directorial debut project. 'Ved' also marks the debut of the 'Masti' actor's wife Genelia D'souza in the Marathi film industry.

Salman took to his Instagram account and extended warm wishes for the 'Housefull' actor for his directorial debut and shared the teaser which he captioned, "Bhau, Best wishes on your directorial debut @riteishd ... #ved #ved30dec @geneliad." https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWQYh8IMUn/

Meanwhile, Riteish was recently seen in a comedy film 'Mister Mummy' along with Genelia and Mahesh Manjrekar. Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will also be seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' along with Pooja Hegde and in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)

