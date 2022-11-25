Left Menu

Sudarshan Pattnaik creates Argentinian footballer Maradona's sculpture on his death anniversary

World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Thursday, created a sand art of legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona, at Puri Beach in Orrisa, on the occasion of his 2nd death anniversary.

Diego Maradona sand art (Image source: ANI Photos). Image Credit: ANI
World-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on Thursday, created a sand art of legendary Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona, at the Puri Beach in Orrisa, on the occasion of his death anniversary. On the sand art, Pattnaik wrote, "Tribute to Maradona."

Maradona died on November 25 in 2020 after suffering a heart attack. He began his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. With Boca Juniors, he won one League title; with Barcelona, he clinched one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and one Copa de la Liga; and with Napoli, he lifted a UEFA Cup, two league titles, one Coppa Italia and one Super Cup.

With Argentina, he won the World Cup in 1986, a tournament in which he stood out, above all, in a match against England. He scored two goals, including one with his hand which went down in history as 'the hand of God'. Pattnaik always tries to do something new in sand art and recently he created a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy using sand to commemorate the football mega event and wish the participating teams good luck.

The World Cup trophy replica stands at a height of eight feet and also features 1350 coins collected from the countries of the 32 teams participating in the football extravaganza. Pattnaik is a Padma awardee artist who has participated in more than 60 International sand art festivals and competitions around the World and won many prizes for our country. (ANI)

