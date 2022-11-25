Shrek 5’s storyline has ‘pretty big reinvention,’ get other updates!

After the announcement of Kung Fu Panda 4 from the house of Dreamworks, fans are now wondering when their much-awaited Shrek 5 will get a greenlight. However, the confirmation of Shrek 5 was made years back.

Plans for Shrek 5 were cancelled and then revived in 2016, although it has since stalled and has yet to begin production. In the same year, Dreamworks and NBC Universal confirmed that Shrek 5 would be made to complete the five-movie franchise.

Following the success of Shrek 2, Jeffrey Katzenberg, the producer disclosed that the story of Shrek had been outlined into five movies almost from the beginning. In other words, he had hinted for Shrek 5 way back in 2004. In a conversation with Fox Business Network in February 2014, Jeffrey Katzenberg hinted that a fifth film could still be worked upon. "We like to let them have a little bit of time to rest," he said of the characters. "But I think you can be confident that we'll have another chapter in the Shrek series. We're not finished, and more importantly, neither is he," Katzenberg opined.

Michael McCullers earlier hinted that the storyline has "a pretty big reinvention." Besides Jeffrey Katzenberg told Shrek 5 is bringing back Lord Farquaad, the villain. However, according to some previous reports, the fifth movie will not pick up where the earlier movie ended. The characters in the fifth movie are going to be the same but Dreamworks' new owners want it to be different from the first four films. According to them, they would reinvent and give the new movie a fresh story.

In a conversation with Variety, Chris Meledandri elaborated that he hopes to bring back the original voice actors including Mike Myers as Shrek and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. "When you look back on those vocal performances they're awesome, and while you certainly could make a case for a complete reinvention, I find myself responding to my own nostalgic feelings of wanting to go back to those characterizations. The challenge for us has been to find something that really does feel like it's not simply yet another film in a series of sequels," Chris Meledandri, who is best known as the producer of the Despicable Me franchise and the Sing franchise, opined.

Steve Burke, the CEO of NBC Universal expressed his confidence saying that the producer Meledandri would be able to breathe new life into the franchise. While extolling Meledandri, Steve Burke said, "He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions."

Shrek 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on animated movies.

