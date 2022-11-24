Why is Frozen 3 likely to be delayed? Possibility of all characters’ returning!

Although there is no official announcement on the making of Frozen 3 from Disney, many franchise enthusiasts believe that Disney will surely complete the Frozen trilogy. If this is to be believed, Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the (Frozen) franchise.

As there are many cliffhangers left in Frozen 2, the making of Frozen 3 is certain. Thus, fans are not losing hope knowing that there was a gap of six years between the first and second movies. The second movie was released in November 2019. Accordingly, we can expect Frozen 3 in 2024 or 2025 if the creators continue to abide by the same time gap.

However, Josh Gad, whom we popularly know for voicing for the adorable character snowman Olaf, earlier revealed that Frozen 3 would not take place unless the creative team comes up with a really beautiful story. But he didn't mean that they had given up the idea of making the third movie.

"Frozen 3 won't happen unless there's a reason for Frozen 3 to exist," Josh Gad cited. He further added, "I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there's just no need. But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they'll be the first ones to say 'let's do it'. But right now, no Frozen 3."

He also hinted that the doors for Frozen 3 are not actually closed as there are multiple directions Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the directors could take the story if they want to.

If rumors are to be believed, Frozen 3 will contain the best plots and portray the characters with some funny scenes. The third movie can also portray Elsa's mission to turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection.

On the other hand, the third film can bring back all the characters by bringing back Frozen's antagonist Prince Hans including Anna and Elsa's children. Even we can observe a bigger deal for Anna in comparison to Elsa as Frozen and Frozen 2 movies contained plots surrounding Elsa. More focus on Anna in the last movie will be a kind of justice to Anna.

We are yet to get more details and confirmation on the making of Frozen 3 including an average release period.

