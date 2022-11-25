Left Menu

'You' Season 4: Psychological thriller series release date moved up at Netflix

'You' Season 4 is getting an early release. Netflix's serial killer thriller is premiering one day earlier than expected.

ANI | Updated: 25-11-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 22:45 IST
'You' Season 4: Psychological thriller series release date moved up at Netflix
'You' Season 4 Poster (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Yes, you read it right! 'You' Season 4 is getting an early release. Netflix's serial killer thriller is premiering one day earlier than expected. The streamer officially unveiled that the season's first half will now broadcast on February 9 and Part 2 will do so one month later on March 9.

According to Deadline, the plot of the series 'You' is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, and it revolves around the question "What would you do for love?". Penn Badgley plays the character of Joe Goldberg in the show, a man who will do almost anything for love. At the end of season three, Joe left Madre Linda to look for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. Moving ahead with the Season 4 which is set in London, Joe adopts a new moniker Professor Jonathan Moore.

Season four of Badgley's show also features The White Lotus' Lukas Gage and Charlotte Richie, who starred in the BBC's Call The Midwife and Ghosts. In addition to Ed Speelers, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, Tati Gabrielle, and others star in the psychological thriller drama series.

Warner Bros. Television is a partner in the You production by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment. As executive producer, Greg Berlanti is joined by Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022