Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies in Pune hospital

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a city-based hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath 1990, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2007, Natsamrat 2015 and Mission Mangal 2019.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:52 IST
Vikram Gokhale (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a city-based hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here earlier this month following health complications.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said. Gokhale, an artist equally at home in theatre, television and movies, acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Agneepath'' (1990), ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa'' (2007), ''Natsamrat'' (2015) and ''Mission Mangal'' (2019). His latest release is the Marathi film ''Godavari''.

