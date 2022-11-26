Left Menu

'Barbie might be career-ender', feared director Greta Gerwig

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal Deadline, the three-time Oscar nominee felt a combination of excitement and terror before signing up for the upcoming live-action feature.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:12 IST
'Barbie might be career-ender', feared director Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

"Life in plastic is not always fantastic". This was the thought that crossed filmmaker Greta Gerwig's mind before she took up Warner Bros' 'Barbie' as co-writer and director. According to a report by US-based entertainment portal Deadline, the three-time Oscar nominee felt a combination of excitement and terror before signing up for the upcoming live-action feature.

"It was terrifying. I think there's something about starting from that place where it's like, 'Well, anything is possible,'" the 'Little Women' director said in the podcast of 'Levitating' hit-maker Dua Lipa. Gerwig later admitted that she agreed to do the film because it would challenge her productively, Deadline reported.

"Usually, that's where the best stuff is. When you're like, 'I am terrified of that'," she said. "Anything where you're like, 'This could be a career-ender,' then you're like, 'OK, I probably should do it.'" the filmmaker added.

The 'Nights and Weekends' director was all praise for the executives from Mattel, the toy-making company behind "Barbie". "Whatever we wanted [the film] to be, they did not try to micromanage it," the writer-director said.

"They were completely on board as partners, and that was extraordinary," she added. According to the Deadline, the film will star 'Suicide Squad' actor Margot Robbie as the popular blonde doll. Actor Ryan Gosling would appear as her on-screen boyfriend, Ken.

Other actors from the film's cast include Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera. Gerwig and her husband Noah Baumbach scripted the upcoming film while it has been produced by Robbie and Tom Ackerley from LuckyChap Entertainment banner, David Heyman from Heyday Films and Robbie Brenner from Mattel, as per Deadline.

Gerwig recently starred in the film 'White Noise', which is set to release on Netflix on December 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022