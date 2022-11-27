Kartik Aaryan drops 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' twisted birthday wish for producer Bhushan Kumar

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Sunday, sent a warm birthday to the producer Bhushan Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 27-11-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 22:44 IST
Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Sunday, sent a warm birthday to producer Bhushan Kumar. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a video which he captioned, "Wishing a Blockbuster bday to the Happiest Producer #BhushanKumar Sir."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cld9PyyjnEE/ In the video, Kartik and Bhushan could be seen grooving to the title track of their horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office and Kartik gathered a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film. Post the success of the film, Bhushan gifted Kartik India's first McLaren GT.

Kartik and Bhushan will be also collaborating in upcoming films like 'Shehzada' which is set to release on February 10, 2023, and in 'Aashiqui 3'. Meanwhile, Kartik will also be seen in an upcoming romantic thriller film 'Freddy' alongside Alaya F which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, 2022.

Apart from that he also has director Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', a musical romantic saga 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani and director Kabir Khan's next untitled project in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

