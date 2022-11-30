Succession Season 4 is releasing in Spring 2023! Here’s all we know so far

Filming for HBO's Succession Season 4 is underway. Production on the 10-episode fourth season began in New York City on June 27, 2022, with Mark Mylod directing the first episode. Later the filming took place in Los Angeles, Western Norway, including locations such as the Atlantic Ocean Road, Romsdalen Gondola and Juvet Landscape Hotel, as part of a storyline involving Skarsgård's character.

A recently released teaser trailer for Succession Season 4 confirms what viewers can see in the HBO show. The teaser trailer aired during the "House of the Dragon" Season 1 finale and had spring 2023 on the closing title card.

The new episodes of Succession will start right from the end of the third season which showed Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) selling WaystarRoyco. His kids are unable to stop him. The family war is now at its peak.

In the trailer, the "rebel alliance" a.k.a. the "new gen Roys" assemble, as Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) attempt to take down their father, who exiled them from WayStarRoyCo.

Season 3 left us showing Logan Roy exiled his children from WayStarRoyCo by renegotiating his divorce settlement. His decision could lose his children from his property and millions, as they are now no longer entitled to inherit the company once he passes away.

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) had already declared war against his father, and now it seems both Siobhan (played by Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will join him in the fight. Here's the official synopsis of Succession Season 4.

"The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

"Everything I try to do, people turn against me," Logan Roy says in the trailer.

The trailer also hinted at Tom's (Matthew Macfadyen) betrayal at the end of Season 3. Though Tom is not directly an heir of the property, but he married Logan Roy's daughter Siobhan/Shiv (Sarah Snook) from his second wife. Tom and Siobhan's relationship is quite complicated still he wants to be a part of the wealthy family.

Jeremy Strong said to Entertainment Tonight about his character Kendall Roy in the new season. "I'm in some fresh hell, as you can imagine," Strong said before adding, "I can't really tell you anything. HBO would take me to a secret prison somehow."

Considering the family war, almost all the main characters will return to the show including Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) Greg (Nicholas Braun), Gerri (J Smith Cameron), Frank (Peter Friedman), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Karl (David Rasche).

HBO confirmed that Alexander Skarsgård, DagmaraDomińczyk, Arian Moayed, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Justin Kirk, Stephen Root, Hope Davis, and Cherry Jones are returning as the guest stars in Succession Season 4.

Succession Season 4 is scheduled to be released in Spring 2023. Watch the trailer below.