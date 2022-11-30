Left Menu

'Family Leave': Ed Helms to star in body-swap comedy set with Jennifer Garner

'The Office' star Ed Helms has joined Jennifer Garner for the upcoming body-swap comedy set, 'Family Leave' at Netflix.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:56 IST
'Family Leave': Ed Helms to star in body-swap comedy set with Jennifer Garner
Ed Helms (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Office' star Ed Helms has joined Jennifer Garner for the upcoming body-swap comedy set, 'Family Leave' at Netflix. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the movie, inspired by author Amy Krouse Rosenthal's endearing book "Bedtime For Mommy," is being directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, also known as McG. It was written by Adam Sztykiel ("Black Adam," "Made of Honor") and produced by Adam Sztykiel.

Garner and Helms will play Jess and Bill Walker in the movie, two parents trying their hardest to maintain their family's closeness as their kids get older, more autonomous, and farther apart. The Walker family will try to work together to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout when an accidental encounter with an astrological reading forces the family to wake up with a full body switch on the morning of the most crucial day of each of their life. There are still more cast members to be revealed who will play the other Walker family members. According to Variety, executive producers will include Jason Brian Rosenthal and David Hyman. McG is producing the film with Mary Viola for Wonderland. McG has directed "The Babysitter," "Rim of the World," and the upcoming motion picture "Uglies."

With fellow "Office" alum Mike Schur and Sierra Teller Ornelas, Helms, who is best known for playing Cornell alum Andy Bernard on the enduring sitcom "The Office," recently developed and co-created the Peacock comedy series "Rutherford Falls." Helms co-starred with Patti Harrison on the screen in the Sundance romantic comedy "Together Together." He also appeared in "Tag," "Vacation," "The Hangover" trilogy, and "Chappaquiddick." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
4
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022