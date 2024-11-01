Left Menu

Bird Flu Spread Sparks Concerns in Washington and Oregon

Three individuals in Washington state have contracted bird flu after exposure to infected poultry. This brings the total to 39 cases in the U.S. this year. The virus largely impacts farm workers in contact with infected birds, and the risk to the general public remains low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 06:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 06:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bird flu has once again made headlines as three more individuals from Washington state have contracted the virus. These cases, identified in Oregon where the individuals traveled, contribute to a total of 39 reported infections across the U.S. in 2023.

The affected individuals were farm workers who had direct contact with infected poultry. These workers were involved in cleaning operations at an infected chicken farm post-culling. The Washington State Department of Health identified symptoms such as red eyes and respiratory issues, providing antiviral treatment and advising isolation for those affected.

While these new cases emerged, the Oregon Health Authority assured that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission and the public risk remains low. Meanwhile, the ongoing bird flu outbreak has significantly impacted poultry, with over 100 million birds affected since 2022 and a recent case detected in a pig in Oregon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

