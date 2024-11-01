Bird Flu Spread Sparks Concerns in Washington and Oregon

Bird flu has once again made headlines as three more individuals from Washington state have contracted the virus. These cases, identified in Oregon where the individuals traveled, contribute to a total of 39 reported infections across the U.S. in 2023.

The affected individuals were farm workers who had direct contact with infected poultry. These workers were involved in cleaning operations at an infected chicken farm post-culling. The Washington State Department of Health identified symptoms such as red eyes and respiratory issues, providing antiviral treatment and advising isolation for those affected.

While these new cases emerged, the Oregon Health Authority assured that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission and the public risk remains low. Meanwhile, the ongoing bird flu outbreak has significantly impacted poultry, with over 100 million birds affected since 2022 and a recent case detected in a pig in Oregon.

(With inputs from agencies.)