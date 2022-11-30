'SNL': 'Elvis' star Austin Butler to host live television sketch comedy in December

'Elvis' star Austin Butler is all set to make his hosting debut on the NBC sketch comedy series 'Saturday Night Live', along with Steve Martin and Martin Short as co-hosts. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, on December 10, Brandi Carlile will perform as Brandi Martin and Short's musical guest. Butler will serve as the host on December 17 while Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform. Keke Palmer would host the show on December 3 with SZA serving as the musical guest, as had been originally announced.

Both Martin and Short have a long history with 'SNL,' with Martin hosting the show 15 times throughout his career and playing countless guest appearances. The show's 10th season saw Short join the cast, and he has since hosted it three times. The duo currently star in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building" and will resume their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour in 2023. As per a report by Variety, Carlile will appear on 'SNL' for the second time. Seven Grammy nominations for her most recent album, "In These Silent Days," have recently been announced. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs will also make a return appearance on the show. The group's album "Cool It Down" is nominated for two Grammys on its own.

Butler most recently appeared in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis,' a biography of the famed musician. Upon its debut, the movie earned positive reviews from critics and is currently generating Oscar buzz. The Dead Don't Die and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, among others, both featured him as a leading man. (ANI)

