Gurugram art gallery hosts works created during COVID-19

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:32 IST
A unique art gallery of works created by eleven artists during the COVID-19 pandemic has been opened for the public in Gurugram last week.

It has been titled ''Renaissance, on emergence and healing in a wounded world''.

''Our art exhibition showcases works of artists from diverse fields which were all created during the pandemic, in an attempt to remedy this lingering blanket of gloom.

''These artists share their compassionate stories of rebuilding their lives through watercolours, charcoal, threads, oils, acrylic and mixed media, all of which serve as a balm in this period of time,'' a statement from the organisers said.

Taijasi Mishra, whose work is on display, said, ''We have come together to showcase our art collectively to the world post the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition is an opportunity to understand art, the artists and to support the unique body of work.'' Mishra-- who did her under-graduation in fine arts from Goldsmiths, University of London and masters in contemporary art from Sotheby's Institute, London-- says people should come and encourage the artists who have brought 11 different ideas to the platform.

The gallery is open for public till December 4 at the Museo Camera Centre for the Photographic Arts in Gurugram.

