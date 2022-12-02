BTS' RM included in 2022 Artnet Innovators List

Left Menu

According to Artnet News 35 Innovators list on the 1st, RM was selected as one of the innovators in the 'Investors' category. Artnet introduced that RM is not only an avid collector but also a savvy art patron.

Seoul [South Korea], December 2 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group BTS' leader RM, well-known as an art lover, was included in the 35 Innovators list selected by the U.S. art media. According to Artnet News 35 Innovators list on the 1st, RM was selected as one of the innovators in the 'Investors' category. Artnet introduced that RM is not only an avid collector but also a savvy art patron.

This year, he donated 100 million won to the Overall Korean Culture Heritage Foundation to support the restoration of a 19th-century royal bridal robe held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA). RM has also lent his voice to the audio guide for LACMA's Korea Contemporary Art Exhibition. As photos of RM visiting various exhibitions at home and abroad were posted on social media, so-called "RM tour" to see the exhibitions he visited became popular among fans. (ANI/Global Economic)

