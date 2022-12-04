Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee to headline Zee Studios' courtroom drama

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 14:43 IST
Manoj Bajpayee Image Credit: (Wikimedia Commons)
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Sunday said he has concluded the shoot of his upcoming courtroom drama movie.

The untitled project is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios.

Taking to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor posted a video from his last day of filming from the movie's set.

''And it's a wrap,'' Bajpayee wrote in the caption.

The movie marks the feature directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for helming episodes of series such as ''Aspirants'', ''Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd'' and ''Flames''.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, the courtroom drama is also produced by Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani.

Juhi Parekh Mehta serves as a co-producer.

