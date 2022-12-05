Ali Fazal finishes shooting for 'Mirzapur 3'

Left Menu

Actor Ali Fazal says he has completed filming for the third season of the popular crime drama series Mirzapur.The actor, who plays the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the Prime Video show, took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the work update.Calling the season three journey of Mirzapur different, Ali thanked the cast and crew of the series for their love and hard work.But u must know i say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from ever person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:40 IST
Actor Ali Fazal says he has completed filming for the third season of the popular crime drama series ''Mirzapur''.

The actor, who plays the gun-toting gangster Guddu Pandit in the Prime Video show, took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the work update.

Calling the season three journey of ''Mirzapur'' different, Ali thanked the cast and crew of the series for their love and hard work.

''But u must know i say this because i and Guddu Pandit derive every ounce from ever person working on those sets to help build what you eventually see out there. ''You may not realise it but you all have helped me in ways i cannot write down. I only hope you all get to read this because i dont have everyones tags. So heres my thank you. Sorry this time i couldn’t pen my personal letters to the team. (sic),'' the actor wrote in his note.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Prime Video series first premiered in 2018. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the second season premiered in 2020. Ali also thanked his co-stars for the support.

''To my co actors - you know you are the best. And you know how much i love you. Lastly, thanks amazon. Excel. And mostly my man Guru, for directing the coolest show (sic),'' he added.

''Mirzapur'' also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The second season of the show also introduced new characters, played by Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

