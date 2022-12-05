Tokyo Revengers: Updates on Season 2 & special chapters

The popular Japanese manga Tokyo Revengers concluded last month. The manga was first serialized in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017. As of July 2022, the manga had over 65 million copies in circulation, including 7 million copies outside of Japan, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

After several actions, death, and heart-breaking moments the manga ends on a happy note. The 51st issue of Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed that the Tokyo Revengers creator Ken Wakui will present a special arc to the fans at a large-scale exhibition in Roppongi, Tokyo around November 2023.

Ken Wakui plans to make a spin-off series with special eight chapters of Tokyo Revengers which will be titled "Tokyo Revengers Extra." The spinoff chapters will be released in the upcoming eight issues of the Weekly Shonen Magazine. The spinoff chapters will focus on the foundation members of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

This will be the 31st and final volume of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers manga which is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2023.

Tokyo Revengers Special arc will follow the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang. The first chapter of the arc is titled "The Wounded Tiger."

Besides that, there is also an anime adaption of the manga produced by Liden Films, aired from April to September 2021. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2023. A live-action film adaptation was released in Japan in July 2021, with its sequel set to be released in 2023.

Recently, Disney+ confirms Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will be an exclusive stream on Disney+ and Hotstar.

"Disney announces expansion of strategic collaboration with Kodansha, including distribution of animation works! " # Tokyo Revengers Holy Night Decisive Battle" January 2023 # Disney Plus

Flat-rate video distribution (SVOD) World exclusive distribution. We will continue to distribute animations based on the popular manga created by Kodansha on Disney Plus!"

Check the official trailer below.

According to the new release trailer, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will follow the Black Dragon story arc since the plot takes place near Christmas. As per Christmas Showdown Arc, Tokyo Revengers S2 will show the next story of Takemichi after his return to the present. Takemichi once again discovers that the Tokyo Manji Gang has grown into a large-scale crime organization after absorbing the Black Dragons, and his friends still die.

