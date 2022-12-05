My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11: Dabi will reveal a shocking truth

My Hero Academia (Boku No Hero Academia) Season 6 Episode 11 will be telecast on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5.30 pm JST. The upcoming chapter will clear some major cliffhangers. Fans are waiting to see what Dabi's secret is. The action-adventure superhero anime is based on the original manga written by MangakaKoheiHorikoshi. The anime series is directed by Masahiro Mukai and Kenji Nagasaki.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain spoilers for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 spoilers

As the "Paranormal Liberation War" arc comes to an end, the final confrontation between Deku and Shigaraki is on the upsurge. Besides, the result of the long-awaited fight between Toga and Ochaco will be seen in MHA S6 EP11.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 is titled "Dabi's Dance." The preview for the newest episode is released. Episode 11 will showcase Dabi sharing a shocking truth. Dabi's announcement will reach the Pro Heroes, who are standing outside the battlefield. The villains could be seen doing their announcement on television.

Shoto's mother will also see the daring declaration on TV. All viewers sitting in front of the TV will be surprised by the statement. In My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11, fans may also see Dabi's big decision. Iida and Nejire will join the fight in the coming episode. So it's really tough time for the heroes. How they deal with Shigaraki, the League of Villains.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 synopsis

"Upon seeing Bakugo getting stabbed, Deku snaps and in an enraged haze attacks "Shigaraki", who uses the opportunity to catch him off guard and touch his face, starting to steal One For All. Deku suddenly appears in the vestige world of One For All where he's faced against Shigaraki and All For One, who have begun to merge into the former's body despite his resistance; due to being unable to move in the world, Deku is supported by Nana Shimura. All For One introduces Shigaraki to his grandmother and reveals that a part of a person's consciousness resides within the Quirk Factors, explaining how the One For All predecessors still reside within the Quirk. Shigaraki begins to try and erode all of One For All, as well as All For One himself, but they are repelled away by All For One's younger brother. All For One attempts to discredit Deku for his failures, but his brother defends him for all the qualities he has in a hero. The two re-emerge in the real world, as All For One tells Shigaraki to flee so his body can adapt to the Quirk."

The synopsis continues: "Meanwhile, the evacuation team splits up to aid the team fighting Shigaraki and continue the evacuation in Gigantomachia's wake; Nejire and Iida go with the former and Ochaco and Tsuyu with the latter. The League on Gigantomachia's back observe the incoming heroes, and when she spots Ochaco and Tsuyu, Toga leaves to confront them, wanting to ask them a question still distraught over Twice's death. Disguised as an old woman, Toga lures Ochaco into an abandoned building where a knife points she asks what she plans to do with her; Ochaco responds she will do whatever she can to help the people in trouble. As she pushes Toga off, Ochaco plans to apprehend her."

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 11 release detail

My Hero Academia S6 Ep 11 will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms.

