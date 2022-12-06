Left Menu

The Weeknd teases new music from soundtrack of James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

06-12-2022
Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd recently teased new music which will be part of the soundtrack for James Cameron's much-anticipated sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. According to Variety, an American media company, the singer took to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday and shared a short clip displaying the film's logo and December 16 release date.

A choir could be heard playing in the background, supported by a booming drum beat, reminiscent of the previous film's grandiose score by James Horner. This post was retweeted by the film's official account. 'Avatar: The Way of Water' producer, Jon Landau, followed this up by posting a clip of the two together, captioned, "As the Na'vi [the fictional language of the film] say, 'Zola'u niprrte' soaiane Avatar'... Welcome to the Avatar family."

Currently, the extent of the Weeknd's involvement will be in the film or the soundtrack, reported Variety. 'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios will release the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million.

A sequel to the Award-winning 2009 epic adventure 'Avatar,' which was released in theatres 13 years ago, the script for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman. (ANI)

