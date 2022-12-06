Had fun playing a yesteryear actress: Anushka Sharma on her cameo in ‘Qala’

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who was most recently seen in a cameo in ''Qala'', says she had a great time portraying an actor from the black-and-white era in the latest Netflix film. Anushka left many surprised with her special appearance in the song ''Ghodey Pe Sawaar'' from ''Qala'', produced by her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Amit Trivedi, the track is sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula.

The actor, whose last big-screen release was 2018's ''Zero'', said she is elated with the reaction of the audience towards her role in the Hindi-language period psychological drama.

''I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryear actress. and I'm really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance.

''I wasn't expecting that people would like it so much but I'm glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime,'' Anushka said in a statement.

Directed by Anvita Dutt, ''Qala'' follows the story of a young playback singer Qala Manjushree (Tripti Dimri) of the 1930s and '40s of India. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Amit Sial, Girija Oak and Sameer Kochchar.

Anushka had previously backed Anvita's directorial debut ''Bulbbul'', which also starred Tripti and released on the streamer in 2020.

The actor will next be seen in a full-fledged role in ''Chakda Xpress'', a film based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)