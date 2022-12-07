Left Menu

UK government to consult with local authorities on onshore wind farms

The government in a statement said it would consult to see how local authorities could show such consent. "Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on a project being able to demonstrate local support and appropriately address any impacts identified by the local community," the statement said.

The British government on Tuesday said it would begin a consultation to see how local support for building onshore wind farms could be demonstrated, after it came under pressure from lawmakers in the ruling party to make approval easier.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously said he wanted to focus on offshore wind, but some in his Conservative Party have been pushing to make it easier to build more onshore wind farms where there is local consent. The government in a statement said it would consult to see how local authorities could show such consent.

"Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on a project being able to demonstrate local support and appropriately address any impacts identified by the local community," the statement said. "Local authorities would also have to demonstrate their support for certain areas as being suitable for onshore wind, moving away from rigid requirements for sites to be designated in local plans."

The government said the consultation would start by Christmas and conclude by the end of April next year.

