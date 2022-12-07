Anurag Basu announces ‘Metro…In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan & 6 others

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have been roped in to star in director Anurag Basu's next movie "Metro…In Dino", the producers announced Wednesday.

Billed as an anthology, the film also reunites the director with his ''Life in a... Metro'' actor Konkona Sen Sharma, ''Ludo'' actors Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Roy Kapur along with Anupam Kher, who worked with Basu on ''Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story''.

In a media statement, Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series shared the details about their new movie which also stars Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal.

"Metro…In Dino", a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song ''In Dino'' from ''Life in a... Metro'', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. Basu, who said he has been working on the story for a while, said it is the ''tale of the people and for the people''.

''The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them," the "Ludo" director said in a statement. The upcoming movie marks yet another collaboration between Basu and his friend, music composer Pritam. The duo has worked on films such as ''Gangster'', ''Life in a... Metro'', ''Barfi!'', ''Jagga Jasoos'', and ''Ludo''.

"As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," the filmmaker said. Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series said, working with Basu is always a treat.

"Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one," the producer said.

"Metro .. In Dino" is presented by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

Basu's 2007 film ''Life in a... Metro'' revolved around the lives and relationships of nine people living in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)