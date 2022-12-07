Left Menu

Anurag Basu announces ‘Metro…In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan & 6 others

Metro actor Konkona Sen Sharma, Ludo actors Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Roy Kapur along with Anupam Kher, who worked with Basu on Tumsa Nahin Dekha A Love Story.In a media statement, Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series shared the details about their new movie which also stars Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal.MetroIn Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a...

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:48 IST
Anurag Basu announces ‘Metro…In Dino’ with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan & 6 others
Pritam, Anurag Basu, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan have been roped in to star in director Anurag Basu's next movie "Metro…In Dino", the producers announced Wednesday.

Billed as an anthology, the film also reunites the director with his ''Life in a... Metro'' actor Konkona Sen Sharma, ''Ludo'' actors Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Roy Kapur along with Anupam Kher, who worked with Basu on ''Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story''.

In a media statement, Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series shared the details about their new movie which also stars Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal.

"Metro…In Dino", a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song ''In Dino'' from ''Life in a... Metro'', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. Basu, who said he has been working on the story for a while, said it is the ''tale of the people and for the people''.

''The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them," the "Ludo" director said in a statement. The upcoming movie marks yet another collaboration between Basu and his friend, music composer Pritam. The duo has worked on films such as ''Gangster'', ''Life in a... Metro'', ''Barfi!'', ''Jagga Jasoos'', and ''Ludo''.

"As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," the filmmaker said. Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series said, working with Basu is always a treat.

"Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. While he brings about the magic with a gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one," the producer said.

"Metro .. In Dino" is presented by Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu.

Basu's 2007 film ''Life in a... Metro'' revolved around the lives and relationships of nine people living in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022