Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10 might end on major cliffhangers for Season 7

Season 6 of the adult animated series Rick and Morty will conclude with Episode 10 on December 11, 2022. While talking in an Adult Swim Con panel, the series creator Dan Harmon mentioned that they had started working on Season 7 around the time that Season 5's premiere was released. The writing for this season has been wrapped up. In 2018, it was announced that a deal of releasing over 70 episodes over multiple seasons had been signed with the makers of the show.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 is titled 'A Rick in King Mortur's Mort' and it begins with Rick and Morty standing in a line at a pop-up eatery to eat over-priced food. Morty explores the food festival while Rick is not at all interested in it.

Meanwhile, Rick buys hotdogs from an illegal vendor while Morty runs at the back of two men who are dressed as medieval knights carrying a lot of food. One of the knights drops an alien sandwich, which Morty rushes to give back to him. Seeing Morty's honesty, the knight offers him a sandwich as a reward for his good behavior. But Morty proves his pure heart by denying the free food.

Touched by Morty's excellent behavior, the knight Sir Helios thought the kid could be his successor in the Knights of the Sun. Morty accepts the offer but Rick tells him he is not interested to join a new adventure. Morty is confident in his decision he takes Sir Helios' sword. As soon as he touches it the knight throws himself against the blade as if Morty is taking his life. Soon Morty is teleported to the sun.

Morty finds everybody there devoted their lives to protect the Specter of the Sun around which the whole solar system revolves. However, everybody can visit their home and family members according to their choice. But penis detachment is a must to the entire solar system protector. So Morty has cut his penis off and throws in the Sun's magma to show his loyalty.

Morty refuses the offer. The King of the Knights challenges Morty to a fight if he wishes to leave. In the fight, Morty goes the wrong way. Meanwhile, Rick arrives to save his grandson. Morty wins with sword throws by Rick at exact time. He is now the king of the Knights of the Sun and the protector of the Specter.

Taking the advantage of the new post, Morty quickly takes a vacation and comes home to earth. He is ready to get scolded by his grandfather for his abnormal work but Morty is surprised that Rick behaves calmly with him which is shown in the rest of the episodes.

But after the end of the vacation, the Knights will arrive to take their new king. If he refuses to go back to space, the sun will lose control and there will be no knight to protect it. The planet may destroy in the action. So Morty reached to protect the Sun but refuses to cut off his penis. He looks for Sir Helios who can save him. But he is now faithless and addicted to heroin. Later Morty agrees to cut his private part and starts crying and begging for help from Rick.

The next day, the ruler of Venus attends the ceremony personally to see the entire incident that will happen with the new king. To save Morty, his grandfather communicates with him with telepathy and asks him to run and jump from the Sun which could be the beginning of another Vat of Acid episode. Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10 could be the beginning of the story and could leave cliffhangers for Rick and Morty Season 7.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 10 is titled "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation." Season 6 is streaming on stream on Hulu and HBO Max. If you want to watch the last seasons, you can go to Adult Swim's official website and log in using your cable provider credentials to watch on-demand.

